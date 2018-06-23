Governor Nixon Signs Bill Limiting Farm Lawsuits

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has signed a bill that limits nuisance lawsuits against farms and livestock producers.

Wednesday's signing came one day after legislators gave final approval to the measure, which is a revised version of one the governor had vetoed earlier.

The measure limits the amount of money people could win in nuisance lawsuits against livestock and crop producers. It also seeks to stop neighbors from filing repeated nuisance claims arising over similar conditions against the same farm.

Nixon had said the initial bill would prohibit punitive damages in nuisance lawsuits against farms and applied some restrictions to lawsuits over other nuisances, such as noisy neighbors.

Nixon had suggested lawmakers try again. He says the new version addresses both of his concerns.