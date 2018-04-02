Governor nominee's work 'in Bosnia' was mainly in Croatia

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican gubernatorial candidate Eric Greitens often recounts how he volunteered in Bosnia helping children separated from their families by a horrific ethnic war.

But the refugee camps he visited as a college student in summer 1994 actually were in neighboring Croatia.

The discrepancy is notable because Greitens' campaign is built largely upon his remarkable resume as a former Navy SEAL officer and a humanitarian who helped the downtrodden around the world.

Greitens says he often cites Bosnia instead of Croatia because people better recognize and understand what happened there. He tells The Associated Press that although the vast majority of his work was in Croatia, he did spend some time in Bosnian areas.

Greitens is running against Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster in the November election.