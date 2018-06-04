Parson schedules Cabinet meeting
JEFFERSON CITY - The new governor of Missouri, Mike Parson, is scheduled to hold a meeting with Cabinet members tomorrow morning.
According to an email sent by Parson's office, the meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Missouri State Capitol building in Jefferson City. He will answer questions from the press 15 minutes before the meeting.
The meeting itself will be private and the subject of the meeting is yet to be released.
(Editors Note: This article has been edited for clarification.)
