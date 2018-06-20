Governor Questions Information

Source: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Blunt's office is raising more questions about the selection process for Supreme Court nominees. Today his top lawyer wrote to Supreme Court Chief Justice Laura Stith, saying the judicial panel did not provide him with complete applications of the three finalists for the job. Last week Blunt's office asked the Appellate Judicial Commission for detailed information on how it selected the finalists, including interview transcripts and questions asked. The commission replied that the process is confidential and it could only provide the nominees' applications and a general overview of the process. Blunt's office says that paperwork is missing pages for some, including a list of cases tried and a summary of one's judicial philosophy.