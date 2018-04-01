Governor's Mansion Intruder

AP-MO--Blunt-Raccoon,0074Racoon captured at Governor's Mansion JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- An intruder has been taken into custody at the Missouri Governor's Mansion. Governor Blunt says a rather large raccoon was discovered last night on the roof of the mansion. After causing a bit of a stir, the raccoon was captured and locked up in a steel cage. Blunt says there was discussion of executing the animal. But instead, he says the coon will be released in a state park. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-10-05-07 1024CDT