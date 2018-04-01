Governor's Prayer Breakfast Asks for Guidance

JEFFERSON CITY - Former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft said Wednesday morning that Missouri lawmakers shouldn't be afraid to pray. Speaking at the governor's annual prayer breakfast at the start of the legislative session, the former Missouri politician said faith can't be forced out of people and shouldn't be "stomped into people." A bipartisan group of lawmakers, judges and other officials were in a local hotel for breakfast and to pray for wisdom and a good session. Proceeds from the event go to a gubernatorial program designed for faith and public policy. Democratic Rep. John Bowman read from the Gospel of Luke, reminding lawmakers that "to whom much is given, much is required."