Governor's resignation leaves many Missourians talking

17 hours 23 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:24:00 AM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
By: Sierra Morris, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA- Governor Eric Greitens resigned Tuesday afternoon sending a shockwave throughout all of Missouri. One Columbia man didn’t believe the news.

“Well, I was surprised just because he had been fighting for this long to hold his job and his position and his beliefs. So I was surprised when he went ahead and resigned, ” Ivory said.

Missourians are showing a range of emotion towards the news. A woman from California, Missouri apologized on Facebook.

“You are a hero! What a way to be treated. I’m so sorry,” Carol Carlson.

Columbia native Michael Starke said the governor didn’t leave him with a good impression.

“The only thing that happened was a bunch of news about scandal. I don’t really recall anything that he ever made that is going to go on the record book beside his booking photo,” Starke said.

The people of Missouri appear to be very split on the Governor's exist.

Greitens faced allegations of blackmail and computer tampering related to “dark money” campaign financing. The resignation goes into effect Friday, June 1st at 5 p.m.

