Governor Sets Special Election for St. Charles Senate

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - St. Charles County voters will determine their next senator at a special election just after Labor Day. Senator Chuck Gross resigned his seat representing the 23rd district at the end of May, after this year's legislative session had concluded. Gross left to become director of administration for St. Charles County. Today, Blunt called a special election on September fourth to fill the vacancy. The term runs through next year, so another election for a full term would come next fall. Local political party committees select candidates for a special election, and candidates must file with the secretary of state's office by July 31st.