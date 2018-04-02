Governor Signing Pay Raise for Sheltered Workshops

MEXICO (AP) - Dozens of sheltered workshops around the state are about to see a bump in pay. Governor Blunt plans a bill signing ceremony this afternoon at 4 p.m. the Handi-Shop sheltered workshop in Mexico. About 7400 mentally and physically disabled Missourians are employed in more than 90 sheltered workshops around the state. They're paid below minimum wage to perform basic tasks such as shredding documents or packaging products for other companies. The legislation gradually increases the amount the state pays to sheltered workshops from $65 per work week for each employee to $95 a week by July 2010. The rate bumps to $75 a week starting in July. The measure also gives a bigger preference for sheltered workshops in the state bidding process.