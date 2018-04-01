Governor signs Missouri building bond measure

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation authorizing additional bonding for state buildings. But Nixon's budget director says there are no plans to actually issue those bonds.

The legislation authorizes the State Board of Public Buildings to issue $400 million of revenue bonds to repair and renovate state buildings, and build a new mental health facility at the Fulton State Hospital.

Budget Director Linda Luebbering says the board won't need to issue bonds for the Fulton hospital, because it's being financed through bonds issued by a different state entity.

The legislation also authorizes $200 million of bonds for repairs and renovations at college campuses.

Nixon froze funding earlier this summer for projects that would be financed by the bonds, citing concerns about state revenues.