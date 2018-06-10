Governor to Discuss Future of Bellefontaine

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Governor Blunt says he wants to keep a mental health care facility open in suburban St. Louis. Blunt unveiled his plan at a news conference at the Bellefontaine Habilitation Center. He says the new plan will be a community partnership. The center will have 120 beds for current residents and 12 temporary beds for the developmentally disabled in the region. A new program will serve two dozen residents with the most severe conditions. And a day-care program will be in place for 144 residents through an outside care program provider. Several families with relatives at the center have been upset by the governor's plan to close the center, following past instances of abuse. They say privately run facilities don't offer the same services as the state-run centers.