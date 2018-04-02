Governor Wants More Money for Health Centers

HEALTH CENTERS:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Governor Blunt is asking lawmakers to

spend more money on nonprofit community health centers.

The health centers serve the uninsured and the under-insured.

Blunt says they are an important part of the state's health care

system.

He outlined a plan today that would spend 700-thousand dollars

to expand existing centers in Hannibal and Linn, and to open

satellite offices in Butler and Ripley counties in southeast

Missouri.

The increase would put state spending on the health centers at

eight-point-seven (m) million dollars.