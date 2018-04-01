GPS Tracking Coming to Columbia Buses

COLUMBIA - With a new GPS tracking system on Columbia Transit buses, riders may soon be able to track bus locations.

The Columbia Public Works Department said crews installed the GPS tracking system last week. It plans to release a smartphone application that will allow people to track where buses are heading and when they will arrive at certain locations.

"If you are sitting at the library and waiting for the bus to come, if you have the application and or the ability to text the bus, you can stay at the library longer rather than wait at the bus stop and wonder when the bus is actually going to arrive," said passenger Gary Bassett.

The city paid about $168,000 to Bloomington, Ind. based DoubleMap for the service. The expenditure covers the purchase of the equipment for the service and installation and maintenance costs.