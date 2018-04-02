Grad student suffers minor injuries in lab fire

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis graduate student is recovering from minor injuries after a flash fire in a lab.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the fire happened about 4 a.m. Thursday at Washington University. The university says the student was working alone in a lab at the engineering complex when the fire broke out.

The student was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The lab sustained water damage when the sprinklers went off. The fire itself was contained and controlled.