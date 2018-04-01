Grammy Winners Coach University Ensemble

COLUMBIA- Grammy-award winning classical group eighth blackbird visited with The Mizzou New Music Ensemble Wednesday morning.

The group is in Columbia as part of a week-long event ending in a concert Friday evening. Robert Shay, Director of the School of Music at MU, said he first sought out eighth blackbird two years ago because he felt the students, and Columbia as a whole, could benefit from the group. "They're the hottest group in classical music right now," Shay said.

Mizzou's New Music Ensemble got one-on-one tips and training from eighth blackbird. Shay said it was a good opportunity for the students because they were "interacting with musicians that are on the highest level musically."

While this is eighth blackbird's first appearance in Columbia, they will return to Missouri while touring this fall.