Grand Glaize Beach Reopens

JEFFERSON CITY - The consistently closed and reopened Grand Glaize Beach at Lake of the Ozarks State Park, is open again Wednesday.

Throughout the summer, higher than standard levels of E. Coli have forced the state to shut down the beach.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says water samples showed bacteria levels well below the department's acceptable levels for state park beaches.



The Missouri DNR tests water at all designated beaches weekly during the recreational season.