Grand juror in Michael Brown case appeals gag order on panel

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A member of the grand jury that declined to indict a Ferguson police officer in the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown was challenging a federal judge's dismissal Monday of her lawsuit that sought to allow her to speak publicly about those secret proceedings.

That woman identified as "Grand Juror Doe" was looking for the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel's May decision to throw out her bid to speak out about her time on the panel.

Sippel sided with lawyers for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch in ruling that the former grand juror needs to go to a state court to seek permission to talk publicly, saying it is a state matter.

The grand juror's lawsuit in state court was pending Monday.