Grand jury gets 2nd case on Ferguson officer Darren Wilson

CLAYTON (AP) - A St. Louis County grand jury will review another case involving the Ferguson police officer who fatally shot an unarmed 18-year-old.

A judge approved the request by county prosecutors Monday in a case involving a drug suspect arrested in 2013 by officer Darren Wilson. The man's attorney wants the drug distribution charge dismissed because he doesn't expect Wilson, who did not attend the hearing, to show up in court.

Wilson received a Ferguson City Council commendation for his role in Christopher Brooks' arrest. But defense attorney Nick Zotos said his client was "roughed up" by Wilson and also questioned whether his actions merited special recognition.

The grand jury is also reviewing evidence in the early August shooting death of Michael Brown to determine whether Wilson should face criminal charges.