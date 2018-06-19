Grand Jury Indicts Illegal Immigrant on Meth and Gun Charges

JEFFERSON CITY - The United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri announced Wednesday a federal grand jury indicted a Russellville man for being an illegal immigrant in possession of firearms and methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

U.S. Attorney Tammy Dickinson said a Jefferson City grand jury is charging 21-year-old Emmanuel Guillen in a two-count indictment.

Wednesday's charges allege Guillen is an illegal immigrant who possessed 21 firearms during his arrest on March 20.

Authorities also found methamphetamine in a white box on the shelf of a bedroom closet and in a vehicle parked in Guillen's residence.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Cole County Sheriff's Department, MUSTANG (the Mid-Missouri Unified Strike Team and Narcotics Group) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated the case.