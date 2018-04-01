Grandmother's shooting death rocks St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The shooting death of a 46-year-old woman walking alongside three of her grandchildren is rocking a St. Louis neighborhood where residents say getting caught in the crossfire is far too common.

Juliette Cleveland-Davis was shot Wednesday evening in north St. Louis and died later at a hospital. The three children, ages 4, 5 and 7, were unhurt.

Joseph Cleveland tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch his older sister was walking home from a nearby store in a neighborhood near the city's border with Wellston when she was shot. The married victim had three sons and lived in the neighborhood for 20 years.

Police say the gunfire began when two men began shooting at a group of people, whose members then returned fire. The shooter remains at large.