Grandview man charged in fire that killed 2

By: The Associated Press

GRANDVIEW (AP) - A 33-year-old man is charged with setting a fire that killed his young daughter and a woman at a home in a Kansas City suburb.

Jackson County authorities on Wednesday charged Stephen Elijah of Grandview with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson. The Sept. 29 fire killed his 14-month-old daughter, whose name authorities did not release, and 37-year-old Anika M. Hobley.

Police say two girls, aged 10 and 6, escaped the house by jumping out of a window.

The Kansas City Star reports court records indicate the fire began in the basement and quickly spread. The Missouri state fire marshal determined that a chemical had been used to ignite the fire.

Court records do not indicate if Elijah has an attorney.