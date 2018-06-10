Grant Enables Flu Clinics in Columbia

COLUMBIA- The Boone County Department of Public Health said Thursday that a $122,341 grant by the David B. Lichtenstein Foundation will allow the department to offer free flu vaccines to children in the county. In August, budget cuts took the vaccinations out of the county's plans. The Lichtenstein Foundation, a Columbia-based philanthropic organization, got wind of the cut and contacted the department of public health. After an application process, the foundation cleared the department to receive the grant money.

The money is still pending a Columbia City Council approval, but if it is approved the vaccine will be available to people of all ages on Monday, October 3rd. The vaccine is free for children from six months old up to 19 years of age. For adults 19 and older, a vaccine is $25 and FluMist, a nasal spray alternative is $30.