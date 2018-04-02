Grant Goes to Tracking Offenders

Missouri won a $50 thousand federal grant to train law enforcement officials to track sex offenders more effectively.

Department of Corrections spokesperson Brian Hauswirth says tracking sex offenders is difficult and expensive.

"Sex offenders must be managed, must be supervised, must be treated differently than those that have committed other crimes," Hauswirth said.

Missouri currently supervises about 2,200 sex offenders. The department of corrections will use this grant to train law enforcement with the most up to date information.

"The funding is very specifically designed to help the department create a training curriculum that will help their staff enact and carry out the tough laws that Governor Blunt has signed," said Press Secretary Jessica Robinson.

The funding will pay for a consultant to review and improve the current sex offender management system. A Missouri task force will receive training at a national workshop. State law enforcement officials will receive the latest data on Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) tracking, personal computer searches, and sex offender residency and registration requirements.

"This is about public safety. This is about helping the public, benefitting the public and ultimately it's gonna end up not just benefitting the department but the citizens as well," said Hauswirth.

The funding will go into effect Oct. 1. Training should begin in the early to middle part of next year.