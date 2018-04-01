Grant to Reduce Second Hand Smoke About to End

WEST PLAINS (AP) - Health officials in southern Missouri are looking for money to extend a program aimed at getting parents to stop smoking around their children. The ABCs of Secondhand Smoke program is currently funded by a three-year, $300,000 grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health. That money runs out at the end of April. The program is managed by the Community Partnership of the Ozarks. It is free to families served by Head Start in Douglas, Oregon, Wright, Shannon and Howell counties. Program director Sylvia Persky says it would take about $125,000 to run the program from another year. But state funding for tobacco education is hard to come by. Missouri's portion of the 1998 tobacco settlement has been put into the general fund.