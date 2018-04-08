Grant to Speed Up Response Times

Snow and ice mean slick roads and hectic times for emergency crews. A new state grant will help them communicate better. Fulton police say new radios could speed up response times, making roads safer.

"If we needed Highway Patrol assistance, we would be able to communicate with them directly," said Chief Steve Myers. "If we could talk directly, car-to-car, with a trooper. That type of response, he would be able to get there much quicker and be advised of the situation."

Thanks to a 2004 grant, Fulton's fire department can monitor the police department's radio traffic. If the police department gets a grant this year, the communication will be two-way.

"It's always better to talk one-on-one than to go, you know, through two or three other people," explained firefighter Todd Gray. "Better responses for everyone."

The grant will provide up to $2,000 apiece for Fulton's fire and police departments to buy and install radios. Fulton police hope to buy 46 new radios.

The State Emergency Management Agency said it wants to equip as many areas as possible, and will pick the grant winners this spring.The application deadline is Feb. 28.