Grape Farming in Mid-Missouri

Kevin Shopher hopes he's found the key to raisin' profits.

"There's less than a couple thousand acres of grapes across the state of Missouri now with 50 wineries, so it looks to me like there's room for growth in it," he said.

So Shopher joined a growing number of mid-Missouri farmers growing grapes.

"I researched it for a couple of years, this piece here, 5 acres here actually, went through several years of double-cropping and tilling in crops to build up the organic matter," he explained.

Shopher said it could take 3 years before he can start selling his grapes, but it's worth it.

"There's really not a whole lot here yet, but I enjoy it," he added. "Everybody has to chase their rainbows."

Shopher eventually plans to have 5 acres of vineyards on his farm.