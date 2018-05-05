Grass fire made worse by seasonal dryness and wind
COLUMBIA – Dry, windy weather is partially to blame for a large grass fire that destroyed a significant portion of grass on northbound Highway 63 on Wednesday.
Once Columbia Fire Department firefighters arrived on scene, they were able to put out the fire in a matter of minutes.
KOMU 8's Tim Schmidt says mid-Missouri will be experiencing wind on and off, but the area will continue to be dry until at least Sunday, when there is a chance for rain.
These dry and windy conditions can make a fire like the one by Highway 63 burn bigger and faster.
Fire authorities are still investigating what caused the fire.
