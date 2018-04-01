Gravel Spill Blocks Creasy Springs Road off I-70 West

COLUMBIA - A gravel spill along North Creasy Springs Road just off Interstate 70 West in Columbia slowed traffic Monday morning.

According to one of the workers cleaning up the mess, the spill occurred around 9:00 a.m. when roughly one cubic yard of gravel spilled out of a truck, forcing southbound drivers into a lane full of oncoming traffic.

The lane was still blocked off after more than an hour of cleaning, although there are no traffic cones or officers directing drivers on how to share the clean lane.