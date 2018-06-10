Graves Outraises Barnes

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congressman Sam Graves raised about $522,000 for his re-election campaign in the last three months as he tried to stay ahead of his Democratic rival. The northwest Missouri Republican now has about $756,000 cash on hand to spend on his race against former Kansas City Mayor Kay Barnes. Barnes raised about $326,000 over the same period and has about $578,000 in the bank for next year's contest. Neither candidate is expected to face a primary challenger. Graves has been easily re-elected since first winning the seat in 2000. But Barnes may be the best-funded candidate he has faced. She completed her second term as mayor earlier this year. A major chunk of Graves' contributions came from a Kansas City fundraiser last month hosted by Vice President Cheney.