Greek House Sprinklers by 2012

COLUMBIA - A deadly off-campus fire at a University of Missouri fraternity house seven years ago helped convince the city council to require sprinkler systems by late 2012. Dominic Passantino, a 19-year-old Sigma Chi freshman from Leawood, Kan., died in 1999 after his bed caught fire from a lit candle in a shoe box. The Columbia City Council passed a tougher fire code Tuesday night, but it gives fraternities and sororities nearly six years to comply. The mandate resembles enhanced fire codes in other college towns, including Lawrence, Kan. Nationwide, at least 90 people died in campus-related fires since January 2000, according to the Center for Campus Fire Safety. Victims included a student who died last November in the Pi Kappa Alpha house at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.