Green Campus Earning High Marks

WILDWOOD, MO (AP) - St. Louis Community College's Wildwood campus was built to be environmentally friendly. Turns out those moves are pretty friendly to the bottom line, too.

The Suburban Journals of Greater St. Louis (http://bit.ly/oInG4l ) reports that green features installed when the campus was built four years ago save the community college district about $45,000 annually.

The campus includes features that earned it a gold rating in the building certification system known as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

It includes a green roof with aluminum pans containing soil, small stones and plants. Plantings insulate the building and make it cooler in summer. The plants absorb most rain, but the rest drains into four brick 20,000-gallon cisterns that reduce runoff.