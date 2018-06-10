Green Dot Program Encourages Students To Reduce Violence

COLUMBIA - MU's newest intitiative to reduce violence starts with one green dot.

According to state records, there were fifteen reported violent crimes on the MU Campus Last Year. The Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center (RSVP) launched the Green Dot Program in an effort to reduce that number.





The Green Dot program recognizes what is called a "red dot." According to the RSVP website, those red dots, "represent an act of power-based personal violence (partner violence, sexual violence, or stalking) or a choice to tolerate justify or perpetuate this violence."



Yet, the green dot signifies, "any behavior, choice, word, or attitude that promotes safety for all of us and communicates utter intolerance for any form of violence."



The program encourages students to take action when they see a "red dot" situation and take steps to turn the situation into a "greed dot".



"Nobody has to do everything, but everyone can do something. We believe that violence on campus is something that can be prevented when students are able to feel empowered to do something about it," RSVP worker, Alyssa Ruth said.



The program emphasizes simple ways that bystanders can intervene to stop violence with tips such as:



If someone appears upset, ask if they are okay.

If you notice someone has a large bruise, ask how they were hurt.

If you see a drink being spiked, knock it over "accidentally."



The program is not only targeted towards sexual or physical violence, but language choice as well.



MU student, Paul Reeves says he uses green dots even on social networking sites. "On Facebook especially if you see some type of status that says oh that test raped me something like that just calling them out and saying not being belligerent and being rude but just saying hey that's not cool and this is why," he said.



The program was brought to MU from the University of Kentucky.



