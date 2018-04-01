Green Project Benefits Housing Plans

JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT and Amtrak have initiated a new recycling project that will help the River City Habitat for Humanity with construction of a home for a low income family. As the Amtrak "Missouri River Runner" train pulled into the capital city Amtrak station Friday, volunteer Judy Towson picked up bags filled with used aluminum cans. After collecting cans from the twice-daily St. Louis to Kansas City service for four weeks, Towson and her co-workers were ready to donate the cans to the River City Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization that offers safe housing for low-income families.

The group's Aluminum Can Recycling Committee will use the proceeds from the cans for a home currently under construction. The project has been known as the "House That Cans Built" and it's primarily funded by the group's recycling committee and programs such as the one by Amtrak.

Towson felt excited about how well the new project had been going. "We have collected several hundred cans in the first few weeks since the start of the project. We are pretty sure that we can give a pretty huge amount of cans to the River City Habitat for Humanity in the next few months. Every little bit helps."

Brian Weiler, Multimodal Operations Director of MoDOT, was happy to see that the Amtrak, MoDOT, and the River City Habitat for Humanity partnered together in this win-win strategy. "The project is good for the environment in the sense to recycle the wastes that would otherwise go to the landfill. It also helps a family in the Jefferson City to realize its dream of home ownership, which is a typical American dream," Weiler said. "Hopefully the recycling project with Amtrak will be a sustainable funding source for the ongoing construction project."

The house under construction is located at 815 Montana in Jefferson City. Volunteers of River City Habitat for Humanity started the project in early spring with money from previous recycling projects. Rayma Grohs, co-chair of the Habitat's Recycling Committee, saw the importance of Amtrak and MoDOT's donation. "It's true that some organizations have been helping us. MoDOT and Amtrak's efforts will bring more people's attention to our project. Everyone can help us build homes for low income families simply by recycling."

After the house under construction is completed, the Habitat may start a new one with the donation from Amtrak's recycling project in the fall.