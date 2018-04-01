Green Tea & Smoking

NBCs Stephanie Stricklen explains the book has must-have tests and tips to keep you living longer and living healthier.

Doctor John Corso is a man on a mission.

He wants to heal you. His busy bend, Oregon practice is thriving, but that wasn't enough.

After a patient suggested he share his sage advice with a broader audience, the book "Stupid Reasons People Die" was born.

In 264 easy to understand pages, doctor corso tackles some of what he says are our biggest medical misconceptions like heart disease.

"So many people walk around and say I have a low cholesterol so I'm fine, I'm protected. And nothing could be further from the truth. I'd say 80-90% of heart attacks occur in people with normal cholesterol or low cholesterol," said Corso.

In his book he shows the blockage in the heart of a man who had low cholesterol. -He says the best way to spot it is with a test called an "ultrafast ct scan" -- something you'll pay for, out of pocket, to the tune of around $100.

"Prevention is not expensive. Illness IS expensive." -He says that's just one example.

"Tens of thousands of Americans die in the prime of their lives and they die from things we know how to find and we know how to stop," said Corso.-Another example: Inexpensive ultrasounds to make sure we're not at risk for an aortic aneurysm.

Dr. Corso would like to see more routine screening of younger people -- but again, it's an out of pocket cost. "They should not rely on health insurance to do prevention," said Corso.

"There is a form of breast cancer that most women and many doctors don't even know about," said Corso.

While inflammatory breast cancer only makes up a small fraction of breast cancer cases.

It often gets misdiagnosed as a bug bite or infection.

"Unfortunately this cancer is already spreading by the time you can see it. It's already at an advanced stage and the only hope for a cure is very quick intervention."

Just a few ways doctor Corso says we can live longer, and live healthier. In case you are interested in more tips, Dr.Corso's book is available at most book stores.

Adding a splash of orange juice to your green tea might boost the already healthy drink's antioxidant powers.

The new study from Purdue University finds citrus juice helps green tea's antioxidants remain in the body after digestion. The study is preliminary but scientists say those beneficial ingredients in green tea may contribute to a reduced risk for heart attack and even some types of cancer.

The new annual report to the nation on the status of cancer shows that the number of deaths from lung cancer in the U.S. is down.

However, Missouri lung cancer deaths remain high. Missouri is the 6 worst state in the nation for smoking related deaths. This report comes just before the Great American smokeout Thursday.