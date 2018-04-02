Greene County investigating employee death

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The Greene County medical examiner's office is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man whose body was found at the T-Mobile store where he worked.

Forensic investigator Tom Van De Berg told The Springfield News-Leader the investigation into the death of Kenny Reynolds is ongoing. He says an autopsy was conducted Monday.

A police report says Reynolds was found unconscious July 28 in the weight room at a Springfield T-Mobile store where he had been lifting weights. The report says Reynolds, a customer care specialist, had been bench pressing when the bar fell on his neck.

His widow, Maranda Reynolds, says he died two days later at a hospital.

T-Mobile says it has submitted a report to the federal agency that oversees workplace safety.