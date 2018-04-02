Greene County Reports More TB Cases

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Greene County has seen a recent increase in tuberculosis cases.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Greene County typically has about three active cases of tuberculosis each year. The county is working on six TB cases now. Three of the cases were reported in the last couple of weeks.

Officials don't yet know what's caused that spike.

Clay Goddard, assistant director of health for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, says it's unclear if the rising figure is a trend.

While TB has been mostly eradicated in the United States, it remains a massive problem globally. TB can spread through the air, even by an infected person just breathing in the same area. Symptoms include a violent cough, sometimes with blood, sudden unexplained weight loss, night sweats or darkened urine