Gregg Williams Returns as Rams Defensive Coordinator

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Gregg Williams is returning to the Rams as defensive coordinator for the first time since he lost his job in New Orleans as fallout from the bounty scandal.

The Rams announced the hiring Wednesday. A news conference introducing Williams will be Thursday. He will replace Tim Walton, who was fired in January after just one season.

Williams has led five top-five defenses. He was defensive coordinator for the Saints when he was suspended for the entire 2012 season for the scandal. He was reinstated by the NFL in February 2013 and served as a senior defensive assistant for the Titans last season.

Rams coach Jeff Fisher originally hired Williams in January 2012, but dropped him after the scandal broke.