Greitens appoints another new education board member

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed another new member to the State Board of Education as he tries to reshape the leadership of Missouri's public school system.

The appointment of Eric Teeman came shortly before a regularly scheduled board meeting Friday and just hours after board member Claudia Onate Greim resigned Thursday evening.

Greitens has been trying to get a majority of board members to fire Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven. The attempt failed on a 4-4 tie last week when Greim broke ranks with Greitens' other appointees and joined those appointed by previous governors in voting to keep Vandeven.

Teeman's appointment raises the possibility that the board could vote again on ousting Vandeven.

Teeman is a former Raytown alderman and owner of Visiting Angels, a care provider for seniors.