Greitens' attorneys allege prosecutor misconduct

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are asking a judge to dismiss a criminal indictment against him while accusing prosecutors of misconduct for withholding a videotaped interview of a woman with whom he had an affair.

In court Thursday, Greitens' attorneys said prosecutors who initially claimed the recorder had malfunctioned finally shared a copy of the recording Wednesday night.

They said that occurred only after a House investigatory committee had released separate testimony from the woman saying that Greitens had initiated an aggressive, unwanted sexual encounter in 2015.

Greitens attorneys say the woman's videotaped interview from March backs up Greitens' claim that the encounter was consensual.

A judge says he's considering what he described as serious allegations of perjury and dishonesty against the prosecutors. He made no immediate ruling.