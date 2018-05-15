Greitens' counsel plans to file police report against lead investigator

ST. LOUIS - Gov. Eric Greitens' defense team plans to file a police report with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, accusing lead investigator William Tisaby of perjury.

Greitens' attorney Edward Dowd said, "Our defense team has over 100 years of experience combined, and we have never seen such outrageous misconduct."

In an email sent Tuesday, Dowd said Tisaby refused to testify in a deposition about the alleged perjury and misbehavior in the Greitens' case, and he pleaded the fifth in response to more than 50 questions.

The defense team also plans to file a police report over what it calls secret $100,000 cash payments to a witness or witnesses. Greitens' attorney said those payments were concealed from the defense team by the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Tisaby and the prosecutor Kim Gardner were required to testify about the content of some secret meetings, but both refused to answer.

"This misconduct must be investigated," Dowd said. "I have a lot of confidence in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and I am sure they will get to the bottom of the misdeeds and illegal activity in this case."

Gardner dropped the invasion of privacy charges Monday. Her office said the decision was based, in part, on the Greitens team's plan to call her as a witness in the case. The prosecutor said she is seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor and plans to re-file the charges.