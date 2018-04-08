Greitens fights against child abuse review delays

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The governor of Missouri has appointed 16 people to help review child abuse cases after the state delayed dozens of hearings because review boards lacked enough members to meet.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that four of the six state Child Abuse and neglect Review Boards didn't have enough members to meet before Gov. Eric Greitens' appointments. A spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Social Services says the regional boards are supposed to have nine members each, and at least five must be present to form a quorum necessary to meet.

State law says the purpose of the boards is to "provide an independent review of child abuse and neglect determinations in instances in which the alleged perpetrator is aggrieved" by a state decision. Members volunteer for appointments.