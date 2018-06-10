Greitens holds press conference on Bolivar child abuse case

JEFFERSON CITY - Governer Eric Greitens announced Monday the Missouri Department of Social Services is investigating a case of child abuse in a residential care facility.

According to Greitens, the case came to the attention of state authorities late last week when a video of the abuse was sent to the Department of Social Services hot line.

"I saw this video. It is deeply disturbing and both as your governor and as a father I can tell you we will not stand for this," Greitens said. "It is doubly disturbing because it appears to have taken place in a facility that was responsible for the protection and care of some of our most vulnerable children."

Greitens said the video appears to have been made a year ago at Home Court Advantage in Bolivar, Missouri.

According to the facility's website, it serves children ages 8-21 with developmental disabilities, psychiatric problems and behavioral problems.

After viewing the video, Greitens said law enforcement was sent to protect the children and remove the alleged abusers from the facility.

No word on the state of the child in the video, as the investigation is ongoing.

Greitens is asking anyone who knows of child abuse to step forward and contact state and local authorities.