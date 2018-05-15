Greitens' legal team proposes rules for legislature's special session

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Eric Greitens' legal team has submitted a proposed set of guidelines for the upcoming special session of the Missouri Legislature, which starts Friday.

It includes a suggested timeline for any impeachment investigation proceedings. If accepted, the timeline would require the House investigative committee to release a list of issues it plans to address by May 18. It would also schedule the evidentiary hearings to begin on June 4.

The proposal also includes regulations regarding how the House investigative committee will conduct any impending investigations. The proposed guidelines focus on how hearings would be scheduled and conducted, the issuance of subpoenas and handling of witnesses and testimony.

The guidelines, if adopted, would grant Greitens' legal counsel the ability to cross examine witnesses, call their own witnesses, present their own evidence and issue subpoenas.

The proposal also includes regulations for how evidence would be submitted to the committee, saying all evidence must be provided to the governor's legal counsel. Additionally, the proposed rules would require all committee meetings and proceedings to be public and recorded.

According to a tweet by KSDK's Casey Nolen, the House Minority Leader, Rep. Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City, said she expects the House investigative committee will not consider this proposal. The tweet said Beatty said Greitens' day in court will come "before the eminent jurists empanelled by the Senate should impeachment come."

The House committee has been investigation allegations of both blackmail and political fundraising misconduct against the governor. St. Louis prosecutors dropped an invasion-of-privacy charge Monday. Greitens still faces a felony charge of computer tampering.