Greitens makes several board, commission appointments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens announced appointments to several boards and commissions, including three new members of the Coordinating Board of Higher Education.

The new members of the coordinating board announced Wednesday are Carl Bolm, the founder and owner of Investa Management; Bobby Robertson, CEO of Omnigo Software and chairman of the board of HEALTHCAREFirst, a healthware software technology company; and Shawn Saale, an attorney with Saale & Bailey, who specializes in estate law, business succession planning and charitable giving.

The governor also appointed Claudia Onate Greim and Doug Russell to the State Board of Education. Onate Greim is a compliance counsel for Lockton Companies. Russell is president of Durham Company.

And Greitens appointed Daniel Finney III, the principal attorney at Daniel Finney III law firm, to the Missouri Gaming Commission.