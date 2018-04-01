Greitens names new director of financial institutions

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has named a longtime banker as the acting director of the state's Division of Financial Institutions.

The governor announced in a news release Friday that Lee Keith will be the state's new finance director.

Keith was the former president of Gold Bank in St. Joseph, Missouri, and also led banks in Sullivan, Springfield, and Columbia, Missouri. He recently led a turnaround effort for Mercantile Bank in Quincy, Illinois.

Keith's appointment will be subject to Senate confirmation.

Greitens said in a written statement, "Lee has been a fierce advocate for small towns. He's done multiple bank turnarounds. His experience is unmatched."