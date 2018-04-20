Greitens rallies voters in mid-Missouri before Tuesday

1 year 5 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, November 03 2016 Nov 3, 2016 Thursday, November 03, 2016 7:58:00 PM CDT November 03, 2016 in News
By: Adam Pressler, KOMU 8 Reporter & Jordan Smith, KOMU 8 Digital Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Eric Greitens rallied Columbia supporters at an event on Thursday as the 2016 election nears its end.

The major issues brought up by those in the crowd were veterans, the climate, and term limits.

Vanek Star, a retired US Army Sergent, said he supports Greitens because of his work eithic.

“He’ll help support vets, his actions speak louder than words, we say in the military and he’s proven that. He is no nonsense and say exactly what he wants done,” Star said.

Greitens and his campaign said they are trying to make a final campaign push before Tuesday’s election and mid-Missouri is an important part of that push.

“We are excited to be right here in mid-Missouri because we know that every single vote counts in this election,” Greitens said during the rally. “We’ve been here many times over the course of this election letting people know about the choice that they face.”

Greitens is focusing his campaign around being elected as an “outsider,” as he's never run for office before. He said this has brought a new wave of voters out for this election. 

“I think what you saw out here today is that there is tremendous energy on this campaign, tremendous momentum, because people realize what’s at stake,” Greitens said.

State Rep. Nate Walker, R-Columbia, introduced Greitens to the crowd and was one of the lawmakers Greitens promised to work with if elected governor.

“We’re really excited to work with strong conservatives to bring results to the people of Missouri,” Greitens said.

Polls in recent days have shown the race for governor at a statistical tie. Chris Koster was also rallying supporters at a “Get Out The Vote” event in Kansas City.

The election is Tuesday Nov. 8.

More News

Grid
List

Third suspect arrested in relation to a March 26 shots fired incident
Third suspect arrested in relation to a March 26 shots fired incident
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have arrested a third suspect in relation to a March 26 shots fired incident in the... More >>
12 minutes ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 10:21:00 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Supporters wait to see if medical marijuana will be on November ballot
Supporters wait to see if medical marijuana will be on November ballot
COLUMBIA – Marijuana advocates chose 4/20 as their day to celebrate, but this year, those in Missouri are hoping Nov.... More >>
17 minutes ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 10:16:00 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Man charged in deadly crash was target of drug investigation
Man charged in deadly crash was target of drug investigation
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities say a Springfield man charged with fleeing from officers and causing a deadly Springfield crash had... More >>
58 minutes ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 9:35:00 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

University of Missouri-Kansas City announces job cuts
University of Missouri-Kansas City announces job cuts
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City plans to eliminate 17 academic and administrate jobs. The Kansas... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 9:30:21 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Homeless man convicted in 2015 Springfield killing
Homeless man convicted in 2015 Springfield killing
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A homeless man has been convicted in the stabbing and beating death of a Springfield woman... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 9:25:18 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Wanted felon arrested in Osage County for meth possession
Wanted felon arrested in Osage County for meth possession
OSAGE COUNTY - The Osage Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted felon out of Callaway County Thursday night. According to... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 8:51:00 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Two arrested in Centralia on suspicion of drug trafficking
Two arrested in Centralia on suspicion of drug trafficking
CENTRALIA - Two people were arrested for drug trafficking in Centralia Thursday night. According to the Centralia Police Department,... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 8:04:00 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Jefferson City parents learn how to keep their teen drivers safe
Jefferson City parents learn how to keep their teen drivers safe
JEFFERSON CITY - A traffic safety education program, First Impact, taught parents the ins and outs of putting their teen... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 8:03:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Lawmakers react to judge's decision in Greitens case
Lawmakers react to judge's decision in Greitens case
JEFFERSON CITY - Judge Rex Burlison, 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis City), ruled Thursday not to dismiss the criminal case... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 8:01:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Osage School teacher charged with two sexual felonies
Osage School teacher charged with two sexual felonies
LAKE OZARK - An Osage School teacher is being charged with 1st degree statutory sodomy and a second charge of... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

UMKC lays off 17 professors, administrators
UMKC lays off 17 professors, administrators
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) is cutting 17 professors and administrators. University officials said... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 3:03:20 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Greitens court case called a "distraction" for legislation at Capitol
Greitens court case called a "distraction" for legislation at Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY- A St. Louis circuit court judge ruled against the dismissal of Greitens' court case Thursday. Regular session continued... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Real fire interrupts CFD training
Real fire interrupts CFD training
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department used the former Macy's building off of Stadium Blvd. on Thursday to train its... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Man stabbed in neck in Columbia Thursday morning
Man stabbed in neck in Columbia Thursday morning
COLUMBIA - Police said a man was stabbed in the neck in the 2900 block of Range Line Street Thursday... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 1:37:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

TV tower collapses in southwest Missouri; killing 1 worker
TV tower collapses in southwest Missouri; killing 1 worker
FORDLAND (AP) — Officials said a maintenance worker died when a Missouri television station tower collapsed and he became trapped... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 12:31:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Woman faces upgraded charges in Missouri officer's death
Woman faces upgraded charges in Missouri officer's death
CLINTON (AP) — A Missouri woman accused of dealing drugs from a home where an ex-convict fatally shot one police... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 12:01:48 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Missing Callaway County man's body pulled from Missouri River
Missing Callaway County man's body pulled from Missouri River
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Deputies identified a man whose body was found tangled in fishing lines on Wednesday as Timothy G.... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 11:47:00 AM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Cancer-causing pesticide sent to Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal's office
Cancer-causing pesticide sent to Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal's office
JEFFERSON CITY - Sen. Maria Chappelle Nadal, D-St. Louis, said the unknown substance on envelopes sent to her on Thursday... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 11:41:00 AM CDT April 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 52°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 53°
12pm 57°
1pm 59°
2pm 60°