Greitens says education nominees withdrawn for confirmation

22 hours 1 minute 12 seconds ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 Saturday, May 12, 2018 4:39:00 AM CDT May 12, 2018 in News
Source: The Associated Press
By: David A. Lieb, Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens sent a letter Friday to the Senate saying his five appointees to the State Board of Education had withdrawn from consideration — a move intended to avoid a permanent ban on them serving on the board.

Some senators had blocked confirmation of the appointees because of frustration that they had voted to fire education commissioner Margie Vandeven last year. If the nominees aren't confirmed or withdrawn by the May 18 end of work for the regular legislative session, they would be barred for life from the board that oversees Missouri's K-12 public schools.

Greitens originally appointed Eddy Justice, John Russell, Marvin Jungmeyer, Jennifer Edwards and Eric Teeman to the education board while the Legislature was not in session last year. That meant they could start serving immediately, subject to Senate confirmation during the first 30 days of the regular session that started in January.

The board members followed Greitens' apparent wishes and voted to remove Vandeven from her job in December. That frustrated some senators who had supported Vandeven, particularly because the action came before senators had a chance to consider whether to confirm the appointees.

In January, Greitens withdrew the nominees and reappointed them during the legislative session to give senators more time to consider them. That meant the nominees were no longer on the board and needed Senate confirmation to return to their positions.

But some senators have continued to block a vote on their confirmation with the goal of barring the appointees from ever serving on the board again.

Friday's withdrawal letter would mean that Greitens could potentially appoint the nominees again at a later date.

But Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard said Friday he's not sure the governor can simply withdraw the nominations without some action by the Senate to accept that. And it's unclear whether senators would accept the withdrawals.

The governor's office pointed to a 1977 attorney general's opinion as grounds for withdrawing the nominees.

That opinion, signed by then-Attorney General John Ashcroft, said that someone appointed to a state board during a legislative session "could withdraw himself from consideration by the Senate before the Senate rejects the appointment or fails to approve the appointment" and still retain the "right to be reappointed" at some other time.

More News

Grid
List

Attacker yells 'Allahu Akbar,' stabs five in Paris before police take him down
Attacker yells 'Allahu Akbar,' stabs five in Paris before police take him down
PARIS (CNN) - The person who stabbed five people in Paris on Saturday night, killing one, yelled the Arabic phrase... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 Saturday, May 12, 2018 7:42:00 PM CDT May 12, 2018 in News

Jefferson City woman goes from addict to role-model
Jefferson City woman goes from addict to role-model
JEFFERSON CITY - Heather Gieck started the Healing House and New Beginnings in Jefferson City to save women addicted to... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 Saturday, May 12, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT May 12, 2018 in Top Stories

Museum holds annual military history day
Museum holds annual military history day
JEFFERSON CITY - Veterans, families and members of the National Guard came out to the fourth annual Military History Day... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 Saturday, May 12, 2018 3:08:00 PM CDT May 12, 2018 in News

Fulton man dies in single-car crash
Fulton man dies in single-car crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 21-year-old Alexander McDonald, of Fulton, died early Saturday morning in a... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 Saturday, May 12, 2018 1:38:00 PM CDT May 12, 2018 in News

Greitens says education nominees withdrawn for confirmation
Greitens says education nominees withdrawn for confirmation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens sent a letter Friday to the Senate saying his five appointees to... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 Saturday, May 12, 2018 4:39:00 AM CDT May 12, 2018 in News

Capital City Farmers Market moves indoors for year-round service
Capital City Farmers Market moves indoors for year-round service
JEFFERSON CITY – The Capital City Farmers Market cut the ribbon on its new location Saturday, officially signifying its move... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 8:18:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield residents question plan to pay another town for police patrols
New Bloomfield residents question plan to pay another town for police patrols
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Some residents of New Bloomfield have doubts about a plan to make up for their lack of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 7:00:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Two injured in rollover crash on I-70 near Kingdom City
Two injured in rollover crash on I-70 near Kingdom City
KINGDOM CITY - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on I-70 Westbound at about mile marker 150 Friday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Prom King's unlikely date steals spotlight
Prom King's unlikely date steals spotlight
MORGAN COUNTY- Over the past 12 years the boys at Morgan County R-1 School have kept an ongoing joke alive.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Missouri House would count only citizens when redistricting
Missouri House would count only citizens when redistricting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has advanced a constitutional amendment that would require that only U.S. citizens be... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 4:10:39 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Pence to raise money for Hawley in Indianapolis next week
Pence to raise money for Hawley in Indianapolis next week
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will help raise money for Missouri Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 3:36:04 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Springfield man goes from "dealing dope to dealing hope"
Springfield man goes from "dealing dope to dealing hope"
SPRINGFIELD - David Stoecker says he has lived a life of addiction in order to escape the pain of an... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 3:30:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

FBI offers $10,000 reward in apparent Kansas City hate crime
FBI offers $10,000 reward in apparent Kansas City hate crime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The FBI is offering $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an apparent... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 2:51:05 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Man charged in fatal police shooting in southwest Missouri
Man charged in fatal police shooting in southwest Missouri
AURORA (AP) — A 19-year-old southwest Missouri man who was in a car when police shot and killed the driver... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 2:47:17 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Applebee's sues after restaurant in profiling case closes
Applebee's sues after restaurant in profiling case closes
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Applebee's is suing a franchise owner in the Kansas City area after the closure of a restaurant... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 2:40:02 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

City leaders mull possible parking fee at Columbia Regional Airport
City leaders mull possible parking fee at Columbia Regional Airport
COLUMBIA - The free parking at Columbia Regional Airport is a highly-touted perk, but one city councilman proposed an overnight... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 2:07:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Mid-missouri donations to benefit communities in Nicaragua
Mid-missouri donations to benefit communities in Nicaragua
COLUMBIA - Local service groups spent their Friday packing a semi truck trailer full of supplies to help people nearly... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 1:32:00 PM CDT May 11, 2018 in News

Greitens' attorney says no images of woman found on phone
Greitens' attorney says no images of woman found on phone
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A special examiner extracted thousands of images from the cellphone of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens "and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 11 2018 May 11, 2018 Friday, May 11, 2018 10:51:00 AM CDT May 11, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 73°
4am 72°
5am 71°
6am 69°