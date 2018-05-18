Greitens says he'll keep fighting "no matter how painful they make it"

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Eric Greitens said Thursday he won't give up in the face of two scandals and possible impeachment proceedings.

"No matter what they throw at me, no matter how painful they make it, no matter how much suffering they want to put me and my family through and my team through, I want to let you know, when I look to my left, I see you," Greitens said at an event to announce funding for Missouri's biodiesel program.

The appearance comes just a day before the legislature goes into a historic special session to consider disciplinary action against Greitens, who is accused of blackmail and campaign finance misconduct.

The special session starts Friday at 6:30 p.m.