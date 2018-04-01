Greitens sent political invite on charity email

1 month 3 hours 10 minutes ago Thursday, March 01 2018 Mar 1, 2018 Thursday, March 01, 2018 7:22:00 PM CST March 01, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens used an email address for a veterans charity he founded to arrange political meetings as he prepared to launch his first bid for public office, despite a federal ban on nonprofits participating in political campaigns, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.

Greitens, who was on the board of directors of The Mission Continues at the time, sent meeting invitations from the charity's email address to three political consultants. He asked them to join him for a series of meetings over two days in January 2015 with more than a dozen state lawmakers, a lobbyist and an anti-abortion activist, according to copies of the emails obtained by the AP.

The emails indicate the meetings were hosted at the Jefferson City offices of two Republican consulting firms, less than a month before Greitens officially created a candidate exploratory committee. Participants at the meetings told the AP the topic of discussion was Greitens' impending candidacy.

Federal tax law prohibits 501(c)(3) charities such as The Mission Continues from participating in any political campaign on behalf of a candidate for public office, with penalties ranging up to the loss of their tax-exempt status. The legal consequences for individual charity directors are less clear.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley confirmed through a spokeswoman later Thursday that the office "has an open inquiry into the charitable activities of The Mission Continues." The office has authority to enforce charitable reporting laws and consumer protections laws. It was unclear when its inquiry began. Hawley is running for U.S. Senate with the support of many top Republicans.

Greitens also is facing an ongoing investigation by the St. Louis prosecutor's office after a grand jury indicted him last week on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge. The indictment alleges Greitens took a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he was having an affair in March 2015.

Some people interviewed by investigators say their questions have extended to Greitens' political activities, which could add to the mounting troubles facing the first-term Republican governor. Two law firms confirmed Thursday that they have been retained to represent several Greitens' staff members who have been subpoenaed by the grand jury. Also, the Missouri House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to proceed with its own investigation of Greitens that could determine whether to initiate impeachment proceedings to try to remove him from office.

Experts on rules governing nonprofits told the AP that a scenario such as Greitens' use of the charity's email account could cross the line of what's allowed, though they said that line is not clearly defined.

"It is not appropriate to use 501(c)(3) charitable assets — charitable email addresses, the charitable name — to promote a candidacy for public office," said David L. Thompson, an attorney who is vice president of public policy at the National Council of Nonprofits, based in Washington, D.C.

Greitens officially opened a candidate exploratory committee on Feb. 24, 2015. The fact that the meeting invitations were sent before then muddies questions about legality but doesn't automatically mean it was fine, particularly if Greitens was already functioning like a candidate, several experts said.

Guidance from the Internal Revenue Service on nonprofits' election activities says an individual who hasn't yet announced he is candidate for public office may still be considered one, but that determination is based on the circumstances of each case.

"There is really no clear line when a candidate is a candidate," said Bryan Del Rosario, an attorney for the Arlington, Virginia-based Council on Foundations.

Mission Continues spokeswoman Laura L'Esperance said she was unaware that Greitens' charity email account had been used to send meeting invitations to political consultants in 2015.

"The Mission Continues would discourage any partisan activity using assets or resources of The Mission Continues," L'Esperance told the AP.

L'Esperance said The Mission Continues hasn't been contacted by the Missouri attorney general's office about an inquiry but would cooperate if there is one.

Greitens' campaign spokesman Austin Chambers did not respond to messages left Thursday and Wednesday by the AP.

Greitens, 43, is a former Navy SEAL officer who founded The Mission Continues in 2007 to help veterans become involved in their communities. He stepped down as CEO in July 2014 but remained as a director until September 2015, according to the charity's IRS filings.

A meeting invitation email was sent from Greitens' Mission Continues account to political consultants Michael Hafner, Steve Michael and Danny Laub for a series of scheduled meetings Jan. 28, 2015, at the Jefferson City office of the Republican consulting firm Victory Enterprises, for which Michael works. A similar invitation was sent to the consultants for a series of meetings Jan. 29, 2015, at the Jefferson City office of Republican consultant David Barklage, with whom Hafner was affiliated. Laub was working directly for Greitens at the time.

Former state Sen. Jim Lembke, an early Greitens supporter, told the AP he helped arrange some of the meetings at the Victory Enterprises office in order for elected officials to meet Greitens and hopefully support his campaign.

"It was definitely political activity," Lembke said.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe confirmed to the AP that he attended a meeting with Greitens and Hafner at Barklage's office. Kehoe said he doesn't recall their precise conversation but added, "it was probably for him to tell me about political aspirations."

Greitens also came under scrutiny during his campaign for the overlap between his charitable and candidate connections.

In October 2016, the AP reported that Greitens' campaign staff had accessed a spreadsheet listing Mission Continues donors in early 2015. An AP analysis found that Greitens' gubernatorial campaign had raised nearly $2 million from donors who had previously given significant amounts to the charity.

Greitens told the AP in October 2016 that his campaign didn't work off the Mission Continues donor list, but he acknowledged asking some people who had supported the Mission Continues to also support his campaign. In April 2017, Greitens' campaign agreed to pay a $100 penalty to the Missouri Ethics Commission for failing to report the receipt of the charity's donor list. His campaign finance report was amended to show the donor list as an in-kind donation valued at $600 from Laub on March 1, 2015.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported earlier this week that it had obtained a copy of an email indicating that a Greitens employee had shared The Mission Continues donor list with Hafner and Laub in January 2015.

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
10am 31°
11am 32°
12pm 33°
1pm 34°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

9:00a
Meet the Press
10:00a
Give
10:30a
The Champion Within
9:00a
Campmeeting
10:00a
Discover the Truth
10:30a
In Search of the Lord's Way

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy