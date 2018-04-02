Greitens signs right-to-work into law

JEFFERSON CITY - Right-to-work legislation is officially approved for the state of Missouri following Governor Greitens signing of Senate Bill 19 Monday.

First signing the bill into law in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Greitens wrapped up the day with a final signing at his office in the state Capitol.

Missouri workers will now be able to decline joining a union while still keeping their job.

Hotly contested for years, the legislation was able to gain momentum this session in large part due to the Republican majority in both chambers and Greitens' publicly expressed support in seeing right-to-work passed.

"Reforming union law in Missouri is pro worker, pro transparency, and pro tax payer," said sponsor of the bill Sen. Dan Brown, R-Rolla, during a House committee hearing earlier this month.

But opposition has remained.

"I know a lot of people are on both sides of this issue. This is not going to be the magic bullet that saves the economy in Missouri. It won't do it," said Richard Craighead with the United Steel Workers Union at the same committee hearing as Brown.

Under the law a "grandfather clause," will allow current contracts with union fees to continue until they expire on their own.

The measure is set to take effect on August 28 later this year. Missouri joins 27 other states with right-to-work legislation in place.